Guwahati: Assamese vocalist Rajeev Sadia, known for his contributions to Assam’s cultural heritage, passed away after collapsing on stage during a live performance in Phillobari, Tinsukia on January 13.

Despite being rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, he could not be saved and took his last breath on Monday afternoon.

The tragedy occurred during a Bhogali Bihu celebration performance, where Sadia’s soulful music captivated the audience before he suddenly collapsed, shocking everyone present. Medical reports revealed that he suffered from critically low blood pressure and a cardiac condition.

There was also concern about a possible vein injury at the back of his neck, which may have worsened his condition.

Rajeev Sadia’s untimely demise has overshadowed Bhogali Bihu festivities, leaving a void in Assam’s cultural and musical landscape. Tributes have poured in from prominent artists, cultural organizations, and fans, reflecting the deep impact of his music on Assamese society.

Sadia’s legacy as a celebrated vocalist and cultural icon will live on, even as his loss is deeply felt across the state.