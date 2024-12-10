Dibrugarh: A viral audio clip has once again exposed the deep-rooted nexus between illegal coal traders and local organizations in Margherita and Ledo areas in eastern Assam‘s Tinsukia district.

The audio clip captures a conversation between a local organization leader and a coal trader. During the conversation, the leader, representing the Oikya Manch, a coalition of eight local organizations, inquired about a payment that was supposed to be made to the group.

The coal trader, however, revealed that the payment had already been made to a certain Rajib Baruah, who, in turn, collected the money on behalf of all the organizations.

This revelation has raised serious concerns about the extent of collusion between local organizations and illegal coal operators.

Sources indicate that numerous illegal coke coal fields are thriving in the area, and their owners pay substantial sums to local organizations each month.

Despite frequent protests against illegal mining activities, local organizations often seem to be more interested in protecting their financial interests. This pattern has been observed for years, with organizations raising concerns, only to be silenced or co-opted by the illegal mining syndicates.

Dhiraj Sonowal is believed to be the owner of one such coke coalfield, and he is alleged to have been regularly paying off local organizations.

The illegal rat-hole mining practices in the area have caused significant environmental damage to the Patkai Hills. The biodiversity of the region is under severe threat, yet authorities seem to be turning a blind eye to these destructive activities.

Moreover, the proliferation of illegal coke coal fields has led to increased pollution levels, affecting the health and well-being of local residents.

The involvement of individuals like B. Ganesh and Junit Singh in organizing the illegal coal syndicate highlights the sophisticated nature of the operation.

This latest expose underscores the urgent need for stringent action against illegal mining activities and the corrupt practices that enable them.