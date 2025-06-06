Guwahati: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption of Assam, arrested two Excise Department officials in Biswanath district on Friday over bribery charges.

The accused, Deputy Superintendent Mormeshwar Das and Constable Abhijit Baruah, were caught red-handed accepting a bribe. During a subsequent search of Das’s residence, authorities recovered Rs 2.63 lakh in cash.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrests followed a complaint from Diganta Borah, who had applied for a liquor shop license in his wife’s name. Borah alleged that although the license was approved, the officials demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to permit the shop’s opening, which was later reduced to Rs 50,000.

Both Das and Baruah are currently under interrogation as the investigation continues at the Excise Department office. Borah also revealed this was not the first time he faced harassment, stating that Das had previously pressured him for money and liquor over another wine shop license.

“He kept demanding money from me. This time, the Rs 1 lakh demand was unbearable, so I sought help from the Chief Minister’s Vigilance team,” Borah said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!