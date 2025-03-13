North Lakhimpur: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of Assam arrested officials of Lakhimpur Education Department for accepting bribes.

Report said that the bureau arrested Padmeswar Bora, Block Elementary Education Officer, Narayanpur Block (BEEO) and Mahim Debajeet Saikia, a LP school Head Master red-handed while accepting bribes at the BEEO-Narayanpur office on Wednesday afternoon.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to reports, the bureau made the arrest upon acting on a complaint filed by Dulu Pawe, the senior assistant of the BEEO-Narayanpur office.

Reports from the bureau said that Padmeswar Bora show caused Pawe for allegedly receiving Rs. 90,000 from nine teachers to minimise their Income Tax calculations.

In a bid to get rid of any disciplinary action, Dulu Pawe approached Mahim Debajeet Saikia, Head Master of Rangpur-Betani LP School, to mediate the matter with the BEEO, the report said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Report further said that Dulu Pawe filed a complaint stating that the BEEO Padmeswar Bora demanded Rs. 50,000/- from him through Mahim Debajeet Saikia to revoke his suspension.

As Dulu Pawe handed over the amount to Mahim Debajeet Saikia in his car outside the office, a team of DAVC arrested him from the spot along with Padmeswar Bora, the report added.