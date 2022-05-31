Guwahati: A leader of a tribal student body was killed and another one sustained injuries after a vehicle mowed down him at Jagiroad in Central Assam’s Morigaon district.
Police said the deceased student leader has been identified as Sangking Madar, a resident of Markuchi area of Jagiroad.
The accident took place at Amolighat in Jagiroad on Monday night, said a police official.
Madar was the president of the Jagiroad Tiwa Students’ Union.
The injured person has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition.
Jagiroad police has registered a case in connection with the incident.
The driver along with the vehicle fled the accident scene following the accident.