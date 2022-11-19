GUWAHATI: With the political scenario in the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) be “hanging by a thread”, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there will be no change in the alliance of the BJP and UPPL in the region.

BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary reportedly had written to BJP president JP Nadda where he said he wanted to return as the head of the BTC.

However, the Assam CM said that that was likely not to happen as UPPL was the political ally of the BJP in the state.

He said that the BJP and BPF had a good relationship because of “its anti-Congress stand”.

He said that even if Hagrama Mohilary met BJP leaders in Delhi, there was no possibility of an immediate change.

Speculations are rife that the former chief of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam – Hagrama Mohilary is likely to join the BJP or even regain power back in the region.

The speculations were furled by Hagrama Mohilary’s recent meeting with RSS leader Indresh Kumar in Nagpur.

Experts believe that Hagrama Mohilary’s move to please the RSS leaders is in line with his attempts to gain the favour of the ruling BJP in Assam.

Notably, BJP in Assam snapped ties with Hagrama Mohilary and his party – the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) – ahead of the BTR elections in 2020.

The BJP in Assam forged an alliance with the UPPL to form a government in the BTC.

Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, on November 15, had stated that the saffron party is committed to continuing its alliance with the UPPL in the BTR.

With the BPF fast losing its popularity in Assam, the speculated merger of the party led by Hagrama Mohilary is being seen as an attempt to revive its political identity in the state.

Hagrama Mohilary has also written a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda, urging BPF to be reinstated as an ally of the saffron party again.

“BPF will support BJP wholeheartedly in the next Parliamentary Elections and we will not place any candidate against BJP in Assam. BPF will keep supporting the Assam government under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji,” states the letter sent by Hagrama to JP Nadda.