Guwahati, Supreme Court advocate and Pravajan Virodhi Mancha (PVM) convenor Upamanyu Hazarika on Wednesday accused Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, of “weaponising” social media to silence criticism under the guise of demanding justice for late singer Zubeen Garg.

In a strongly worded statement, Hazarika said that Riniki’s Facebook post on Tuesday — tagged with #JusticeForZubeenGarg — had “nothing to do” with seeking justice for the beloved musician, whose sudden death has sparked public outrage and grief across Assam.

“Her post does not talk about an investigation, nor about the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death,” Hazarika said.

“Instead, it lists the different criminal defamation cases she has filed, including one against me.”

The senior advocate said the case against him and several others relates to the alleged diversion of National Highway 715, from Koliabor to a new route that reportedly passes through land “recently acquired” by Riniki .

Hazarika alleged that as the Chief Minister’s spouse, Riniki already benefits from “unprecedented access” to state machinery, yet continues to use legal threats to silence dissent.

“Being the Chief Minister’s wife, the police and government machinery are already under her husband’s control. But even that has proved insufficient to stop criticism,” he said.

“The people of Assam have courageously spoken out against both of them — and this is evident from the comments on her own Facebook post.”

Hazarika further accused Riniki of using defamation suits as a “tool of intimidation” to suppress public opinion, calling it a direct assault on the fundamental right to free speech.

“She is now resorting to defamation complaints to muzzle any opinions regarding her or her husband,” he said. “Her Facebook post clearly warns of the dire consequences of criticising them.

This is a violation of the right to free expression under the Constitution.”

The senior advocate also said the episode raises “serious ethical concerns” about how the Chief Minister’s family is using public influence while the state reels from unrest over Garg’s death.

“The Chief Minister, under the Constitution, is required to protect the fundamental rights of his people — not use his wife to muzzle their voice,” Hazarika remarked.

Reiterating his call for transparency and accountability, Hazarika said the public’s focus must remain on ensuring a fair and swift investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death, rather than on defamation disputes and personal battles.

“The need of the hour is justice for Zubeen Garg, his family, and the people of Assam,” he said.

“Sharma should use her influence to help that cause — not to harass citizens with criminal defamation cases.”

The controversy surrounding Garg’s death has already ignited strong emotions across Assam, uniting fans, artists, and civil society groups in demanding answers. For many, Zubeen was more than a singer — he was the cultural heartbeat of a generation.