Guwahati: A woman from Uttar Pradesh was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home in Tarun Nagar, Guwahati, Assam, on June 2, prompting allegations of foul play from her family.

The deceased, identified as Sangeeta Nishad, was discovered hanging inside the home she shared with her husband and in-laws.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Sangeeta had married Rajesh Kevat, an employee of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), on March 7 this year. Since the wedding, she had been residing in Guwahati with her husband’s family.

Following the tragic incident, Sangeeta’s family travelled to Guwahati and claimed that she had been subjected to ongoing mental harassment by her in-laws since the marriage. They further revealed that she had spoken to her brother on the morning of her death, asking him to come and take her back to Uttar Pradesh.

The family has dismissed the possibility of suicide and has alleged that Sangeeta was murdered. A formal complaint has been lodged at Bhangaagarh Police Station, and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!