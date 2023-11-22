Dibrugarh: Two suspected ULFA-I militants lobbed a grenade at an army camp in Dirak, Tinsukia district, upper Assam on Wednesday evening.

The grenade exploded in front of the 19 Grenadiers gate at Dirak gate at around 7:40 PM.

No casualties have been reported till the filling of this report.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a massive manhunt.

Sources stated that the ULFA-I militants carried out the grenade attack to assert their presence ahead of their upcoming protest day.

The source also informed that the suspected cadre who took the lead in the attack was identified as Sourav Axom.

Further details to be updated.