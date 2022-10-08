Dibrugarh: Police on Friday night nabbed two youths from the Kakopothar-Talap bypass area in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district and seized one pistol and three live bullets from them.

The two were detained during a regular check carried out by police teams from Talap and Kakopothar police stations.

The two youths identified as Madhu Moran and Biman Moran were travelling on a motorcycle (AS-23-E-5433) when they were flagged down by the police team and during checking the firearm was discovered.

Both of them are being interrogated at Talap police station to find out the trail of the firearm and its supplier.

Police said that the two detained youths may be part of a dacoit gang.