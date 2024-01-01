GUWAHATI: At least two suspected terrorists have been arrested by the police in Assam.

The two arrested persons, including a minor boy, are suspected to have links with jihadi outfits.

The two individuals were arrested by the police from Lahorighat in Morigaon district of Assam.

One of the arrested individual has been identified as Islam Mandol (70) and the minor boy is aged 13.

Both are residents of Mymensingh in Bangladesh.

Reports suggest that the duo entered Assam through the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura on December 15 and set up a camp at Lahorighat in Assam.