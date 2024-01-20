Guwahati: Exciting news for Kaziranga National Park in Assam! Recent enumeration surveys have revealed two new mammalian species residing within the protected area and Project Tiger, bringing the total number of mammal species to 37.

The Elusive Binturong:

The first discovery is the elusive Binturong (Arctictis binturong), also known as the bearcat (“Young” in Assamese). This nocturnal and tree-dwelling mammal is the largest civet in India and enjoys Schedule I protection under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

“Due to its nocturnal and secretive nature, the Binturong isn’t easily spotted,” said Sonali Ghosh, Director of KNPTR.

“However, its presence in Kaziranga is significant, as it has a limited distribution and is known to be exclusive to Northeast India,” she added.

The first confirmed sighting was captured on January 10th by Chirantanu Saikia, a tour guide and official photographer with Seven Sisters Tours & Travels, during the 5th migratory bird count.

The Adorable Small-clawed Otter:

The second discovery involves the adorable small-clawed otter. Thanks to a recent training program for officers and frontline staff conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India and the Assam Forest Department, a sighting of this tiny marvel has been confirmed within the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve.

The training team, led by Dr. SA Hussain, an otter expert and former scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, identified the small-clawed otter from a photograph taken by DFO Arun Vignesh, EAWL.

“Kaziranga has long been known for its significant population of smooth-coated otters,” Ghosh stated. “This exciting discovery reveals the reserve also harbors the smaller, less widespread cousin, the small-clawed otter.”

Following this remarkable find, the reserve authorities have intensified otter surveying efforts. The small-clawed otter (Aonyx cinerea), also known as the Asian small-clawed otter, is the world’s smallest otter species.

Widespread yet Threatened:

While boasting a wide range extending from South Asia to Southeast Asia, the small-clawed otter faces numerous threats like habitat loss, pollution, and illegal hunting. In India, it primarily inhabits protected areas of West Bengal, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, with isolated pockets in the Western Ghats.

“Kaziranga is now one of the best places to spot this playful ‘King of the aquatic habitat,'” Ghosh said. “To further study and protect this vulnerable species, we’re planning a month-long otter survey led by our newly recruited frontline staff,” she added.