Guwahati: The Assam police have arrested a former Block Development Officer (BDO) and a junior engineer for their alleged involvement in the 2015 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing scam.

The accused identified as retired BDO Mozammel Hussain and engineer Wajed Ali Ahmed were arrested from Salbari in lower Assam’s Baksa district.

The Wajed is currently posted as the assistant engineer of the Barigog Forest Division.

According to reports, the accused had allegedly accepted bribes while allotting 23 PMAY houses in the Gowardhan block.

The officials were being helped by the chairman of VCDC named Akhtar Hussain Talukdar who was arrested by the police in October.

The accused were arrested and further investigation is on, said an official.