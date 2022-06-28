NORTH LAKHIMPUR: At least two nurses at the Lakhimpur medical college hospital (LMCH) in Assam were suspended on Tuesday for alleged swapping of a baby.

This was informed by Dr Nikhil Kakoty, superintendent of LMCH, while briefing the media.

Dr Kakoty said that the authorities have ordered the suspension of the two nurses, who were on duty at the time of alleged baby swap.

The authorities also issued show cause notice to another nurse, who allegedly entered the swapped baby as a male in the babies’ resister of the LMCH.

Dr Kakoty clarified that the infant was actually a female and due to negligence of nurses, who were on duty on that day the misunderstanding happened.

To clear doubts about who the real parents of the baby was, DNA samples of the infant have been sent for further analysis.