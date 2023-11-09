Guwahati: Two forest guards were injured after a leopard attacked them in Assam‘s Jorhat district on Thursday, an official said.

The forest guards were attacked and injured critically while they were chasing away the leopard, which had been on the prowl in the Mariani area for the last one month.

They were identified as Prasanta Gogoi and Punyo Khaklari.

According to the official, Gogoi was sent to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital due to his critical condition, while Khaklari was hospitalised in the Mariani Railway Hospital.

“Despite efforts by the forest guards and police to catch and apprehend the leopard, it managed to flee to the neighbouring forests,” the official added.