Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Jorhat Medical College Assam.

Jorhat Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Laboratory Technician (Project Technician) under Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved project purely on temporary & contractual basis.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician (Project Technician)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Essential qualification : 12th passed in Science stream from recognized Board with Diploma in Lab. Technology ( DMLT) from govt. recognized university with minimum 3 years hands on experience in testing of biochemical, microbiological and pathological sample processing tests and ELISA testing.

Desirable : Experience in molecular Biology, Experience in electronic data processing.

Age : Maximum 37 years on the date of interview

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Jorhat Medical College & Hospital, Kushal Konwar Path, K.B. Road, Jorhat – 785001, Assam in a sealed envelope on or before 15/11/2023 during office hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





