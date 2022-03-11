North Lakhimpur: Two suspected drug peddlers were shot by police in Lakhimpur’s Banderdewa area while they allegedly “tried to escape” from custody.

The incident took place in the Parbatipur area of Banderdewa on the Assam-Arunachal border at 1 am on Friday after their arrests.

A police team led by O.C. of Bihpuria Police Station detained three persons carrying suspected heroin weighing 127 grams during an operation at Banderdewa.

The arrested were identified as Amir Ali, Zakir Hussain and Zahed Ali.

Police also seized two sedans and multiple numbers of mobile phones.

“However, following arrest, Zakir Hussain and Zahed Ali tried to escape from police custody and were shot at. Currently, the two arrested persons were undergoing treatment at Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital,” claimed a police official.

A total of 33 people have been killed and at least 86 injured in police action, while they were allegedly trying to escape from custody or attacking personnel since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.