NAGAON: At least two drug peddlers have been arrested by the police in Nagaon district of Assam.

The drug peddlers were arrested on Wednesday during an operation conducted by the police at Juria in Nagaon district of Assam.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Habibur Rahman and Jalal Uddin.

One soap box with drugs, five mobile phones and Rs 12,000 in cash were recovered from the possession of the arrested duo.

According to police in Nagaon district of Assam, the arrested duo were running illegal drugs trade in Juria for a long time.