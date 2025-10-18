Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with the recent violence in Baksa and the circulation of a controversial video related to the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Tension outside the Baksa jail continues to prevail but remains under control.

Authorities have so far identified nine people involved in the violent protest that took place in front of Baksa jail on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

Officials have indicated that more arrests may follow as the investigation progresses.

Chief Minister Sarma said on X, “Md Rasim Ali, son of Majnu Ali of Ahopa, has been arrested today. He was identified from visuals showing him near the burning DY365 OB Van in Baksa yesterday. During interrogation, Rasim Ali confessed that he was never a fan of our beloved Zubeen Garg, clearly distancing himself from the sentiments of genuine admirers. His involvement in the incident is now under detailed investigation.”

The Chief Minister further informed that Md Injamul Hoque, aged 27, son of the late Rowsot Uddin of Telia Bebejia in Assam’s Nagaon district, was apprehended for uploading a controversial edited video on Facebook under the name “SK Ahmad” on October 15.

The video related to the singer’s unfortunate demise. Hoque admitted during interrogation that he had obtained the clip from an OTT platform and added inflammatory remarks before posting it.

The announcement came amid violent clashes outside Baksa jail on Wednesday, when five accused in Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death case were brought from Guwahati under tight security.

As the convoy arrived, a mob reportedly pelted stones at police vehicles and personnel, injuring several officers.

Multiple police vehicles were set ablaze, prompting security forces to use lathi charge to control the crowd.

Two protesters allegedly sustained bullet injuries and are currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Guwahati.

Police sources suspect that anti-social elements infiltrated an initially peaceful protest, escalating the situation in an apparent attempt to disrupt law and order.

Currently, seven accused are in judicial custody in connection with the ongoing probe into Zubeen Garg’s death, which occurred in Singapore on September 19 while the 52-year-old singer was reportedly swimming in the sea.

Among those in custody, Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the Northeast India Festival; Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg’s manager; Sandipan Garg; and two of Zubeen’s bodyguards are lodged in Baksa District Jail.

Meanwhile, Amritprabha Mahanta and Shekhar Jyoti Goswami have been kept in Haflong Jail in Dima Hasao district.

Tensions escalated further when two youths were reportedly detained for throwing a sandal at the police vehicle carrying Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta.

Security has since been strengthened across Baksa, Guwahati, and Dima Hasao, with additional forces deployed to prevent further escalation.

The death of Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most adored cultural icons, has sparked widespread grief and outrage across the state.

Authorities have urged citizens to maintain peace, avoid rumours, and refrain from spreading inflammatory content on social media as investigations continue.