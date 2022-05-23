DIBRUGARH: Two AANLA (All Adivasi National Liberation Army) cadres were surrendered before security forces in upper Assam Dibrugarh on Monday.

The AANLA members surrendered after a joint operation by 18 Garhwal of Army and 171 Battalion of CRPF and Dibrugarh police.

They have been identified as Deepak Gowalla (49), and Raj Sahani (23), both residents of Rangagara in the Golaghat district.

Talking to media persons, David Neingaite, ASP, Dibrugarh said, “They have deposited one 7.65 Pistol with one live ammunition, one 0.22 Pistol with 6 live ammunition and ammunition of AK-47 rifle,” a police official said.

Recently, two other members of the AANLA surrendered before security forces in Dibrugarh. The cadres were identified as Subal Gorh and Lukash Kangri.

According to police, they were trained under the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), an insurgent group in Manipur.

The AANLA was formed in 2006 for safeguarding the tribal culture of the plantation workers.