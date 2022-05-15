DIBRUGARH: Two cadres belonging to the rebel outfit All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) surrendered before security forces in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

The cadres have been identified as Subal Gorh and Lukash Kangri.

According to reports, Subal, who hails from Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district, surrendered with one 9mm pistol, a magazine and three rounds of ammunition while Lukash Kangri, a resident of Hatukajan village, Dilai in Karbi Anglong district, surrendered with one 0.22 pistol, magazine, and ten rounds of ammunition before Dibrugarh police.

“The two active cadres of AANLA surrendered before Dibrugarh police on Saturday evening. They have surrendered with live arms and ammunition. We started interrogation to find out more about their activities. Recently, 13 ANNLA cadres have surrendered before police at Bokajan,” said a police official.

The AANLA was formed in 2006 for safeguarding the tribal culture of the plantation workers whose ancestors were brought from northern India by British colonialists