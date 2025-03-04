Guwahati: The Guwahati Traffic Police have announced vehicle movement restrictions on NH-27 as construction of an RCC storm water drain begins.

The project aims to manage surface runoff from the Assam-Meghalaya border catchment area, ensuring public safety and smooth passage for emergency vehicles.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the order, all vehicular movement on the service road between Tripura Gali underbridge and Basistha Chariali (from Khanapara side towards Basistha/Garchuk side) will be halted from March 5 until construction is completed.

To manage traffic flow, vehicles traveling from Khanapara towards Basistha Chariali/Basistha Mandir via the service road will be diverted at Tripura Gali underbridge.

Motorists can either turn left towards Patarkuchi via Patarkuchi road-Basistha Mandir road or take a right to the opposite service road leading to Basistha Chariali-Basistha Mandir Road.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, vehicles heading from Khanapara towards Jayanagar Chariali can continue using the service road of Basistha Flyover-Tripura Gali underbridge-Jayanagar Road without restrictions.

The Basistha Flyover will also remain open, allowing smooth travel for vehicles moving between Khanapara and Jalukbari.