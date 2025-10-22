Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to introduce a series of landmark bills in the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly session.

These bills will address issues including love jihad, polygamy, Satras conservation, and land rights for tea plantation workers.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Nagaon on Wednesday, Sarma said that the government has nearly finalized the draft legislation and will soon send it to the Cabinet for approval before presenting it in the Assembly.

“In the next Assembly session, we will introduce historic bills focused on combating love jihad, regulating multiple marriages, and conserving our Satras,” the Chief Minister said. “We will also present a bill to guarantee land rights for tea plantation workers.”

Sarma stated that these bills form part of the government’s broader effort to protect Assam’s social and cultural heritage while empowering marginalized communities and ensuring justice.

During his Nagaon visit, Sarma inaugurated several development projects, including a state-of-the-art Olympic-standard swimming pool at Mahatma Gandhi Path.

Built at a cost of Rs 7.12 crore under the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Fund (CIDF), the facility aims to encourage youth participation in competitive sports. The project was spearheaded by Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarma.

“This swimming pool will motivate young athletes and help Assam shine in sports,” Sarma said, praising Rupak Sarma’s leadership in executing the project.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a Rs 4.27 crore office building for the Joint Director of Health Services and a multi-story market complex valued at Rs 8.7 crore.

Additionally, he opened the newly constructed Gaurav Path, linking Nagaon Circuit House Chariali to Panigaon Chariali, completed at Rs 5.21 crore. These initiatives aim to boost infrastructure and development in the district.

Sarma highlighted future plans by informing that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam by late December or early January to inaugurate the Batadrava Satra Conservation Project.

Amit Shah had laid the foundation stone for this project ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

As part of his visit, the Chief Minister also distributed financial aid under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) scheme, designed to promote women’s entrepreneurship and financial independence.

Under the scheme’s first phase, 26,585 women from the Nagaon-Batadrava constituency each received Rs 10,000 to start small businesses.

“Our goal is to empower every woman in Assam to become self-reliant. The government will continue supporting women entrepreneurs so they can lead their families and communities toward prosperity,” Sarma said.