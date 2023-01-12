Dibrugarh: Police have arrested three persons involved in the poaching of wild animals from the Pengeri area in the Tinsukia district along the Assam-Arunachal border.

The poachers, identified as Anil Koya, Jugnu Orang and Turku Munda, were arrested on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, several animal parts and firearms used for poaching activities were also seized during the operation.

The operation was conducted by a team of police led by the deputy superintendent of police of Tinsukia and the Officer-in-charge of Pengeri police station.

During the operation, four handmade rifles, wild animal skin and three antlers’ heads were recovered by the police team.

Sources said a gang of wildlife poachers are active in the Lakhipathar reserve forest.

“Smuggling of valuable trees from the forest, poaching of animals has been a common affair in upper Assam forest. Most of the time, wildlife smugglers enter the forest to cut down trees. A strong mechanism will be needed to curb such wildlife crimes,” said a source.