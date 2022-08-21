SILCHAR: At least three persons lost their lives in a horrific road accident in Cachar district of Assam in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accident took place when a vehicle collided with a truck head on.

The accident reportedly took place at around 2 in the morning on Sunday at Katigorah area in Cachar district of Assam.

The car involved in the accident was carrying officials of the Jeevan Misson work.

Three persons died on the spot.

Four others, who sustained injuries, have been admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Cachar district of Assam, where they are undergoing treatment.