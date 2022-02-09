LAKHIMPUR: Two leaders of Asamiya Yuva Manch (AYM), a youth organization of the state, were arrested in North Lakhimpur for allegedly making communal statements.

Chiranjeet Bordoloi and Dipankar Nath, the two office-bearers of AYM made remarks against a particular community with communal overtones while taking part in a demonstration on February 5.

The North Lakhimpur police arrested the duo after registering a suo moto case against them.

The two leaders were produced before a local court on Tuesday which sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the organizing secretary of AYM Anupam Saikia in a press release disowned the remarks made by these two leaders.