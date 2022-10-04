Guwahati: Three men were arrested on Monday for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in western Assam’s Goalpara district.

Police said the incident allegedly took place around 2.30 pm on October 1 at Gadharbori under Agia police station when the 15-year-old girl was on her way back home from school.

“The three accused took the girl into the roadside jungle where they repeatedly raped her. When she tried to resist, they assaulted her. The minor was hospitalized after the crime. Injury marks were found on her private parts,” said a police official.

Based on a complaint filed by the family members of the girl with Agia police station, cops arrested three accused on Monday.

A case under the relevant section of the IPC and the POCSO Act was registered against them.

“The minor’s medical test was conducted and her statement recorded,” the official added.