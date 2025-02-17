Guwahati: Locals in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, intercepted a truck with a Chhattisgarh registration number on Monday night around 10 pm, discovering three bears being transported under suspicious circumstances.

Locals spotted the truck on National Highway 37 and questioned the vehicle’s occupants. The staff reportedly told them they were transporting the bears from Nagaland to Chhattisgarh.

The truck’s staff refused to provide documentation for the animals and prevented locals from taking photographs, claiming their “bosses” had prohibited it.

“When we asked for documents, they refused and quickly drove towards Guwahati,” a local resident said.

Mukul Dutta, a local businessman, added, “There were three staff members in the truck. They admitted to transporting animals before, including deer from Nagaland.”

Forest department officials in Assam were unavailable for comments.

This incident follows the recent transport of 20 elephants from Arunachal Pradesh to Reliance’s Vantara in Gujarat, raising concerns about the legality of animal transport through Assam.

The discovery of the bears has prompted questions about whether these animals were being transported with proper documentation or illegally trafficked.