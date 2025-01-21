Assam: Three arrested with animal skin in Tinsukia

Dibrugarh: In a joint operation conducted by the Doomdooma Forest Division and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Tinsukia, Assam three individuals were arrested with animal skins.

The seized items included the skins of a pangolin, a leopard and the antlers of a sambar deer. It was reported that pangolin scales were also recovered.

The recovery was made near Badlabhata tea estate in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ajit Moran, Dipen Chetia and Mantu Moran.

Taking to X, Assam Forest Department said, “Relentless fight against illegal wildlife trade! #Pangolin skin, #leopard skin, and #sambar deer antler were recovered in a joint operation by Doomdooma Forest Division & @WCCBHQ near Badlabhata tea estate, Tinsukia. Arrested accused: Ajit Moran, Dipen Chetia & Mantu Moran.”

Meanwhile, the forest department has been taking a slew of measures to curb wildlife crime.

“We have taken all measures to curb the wildlife crime in the forest of Assam. Our forest guards are active and patrolling in night hours to control the crime,” said a forest official.