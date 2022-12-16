Dibrugarh: Three youths have been arrested for indulging in stunts on their bikes on a busy road at Chabua in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The arrested bikers have been identified as Riktom Gohain, Dinakar Dulia and Palash Jyoti Rajkhowa, who are natives of Chabua.

Police said the rider rode the bike lying prone on the vehicle, while his friends filmed the act.

“We have arrested them for performing stunts and creating a disturbance in the area. A case (no 151/22) was registered at Chabua police station against them,” said a police official.

The Dibrugarh police warned of stringent action against youths who indulge in such dangerous acts on the road.

“Stunts on public road are a hazard for public as well as rider. Ride responsibly, stay behind handle bars or seek thrills and stay behind bars. Choice is yours,” Dibrugarh police said in a tweet.

3 stunt bikers arrested and 2 sports bikes seized by Chabua PS. Stunts on public road are a hazard for public as well as rider. Ride responsibly, stay behind handle bars or seek thrills and stay behind bars. Choice is yours. #SafetyFirst @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips pic.twitter.com/ONas2twVBB — Dibrugarh Police (@dibrugarhpolice) December 15, 2022

Assam Special DGP GP Singh tweeted, “People of Assam are requested to inform through Direct Message about any place or persons indulging in stunt biking on a regular basis. Such displays on Social Media platforms may also be brought to the notice of Assam Police.”