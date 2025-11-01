Guwahati: A large crowd on Friday, October 31, gathered at Sasolpara playground in Loharghat in Assam’s Azara to demand justice for singer Zubeen Garg.

People came from different parts of South Kamrup, including Barduwa and Bagan, and organisers said the protest was entirely voluntary.

During the demonstration, Raja Barua, a close associate of the late singer, warned that those allegedly involved in a conspiracy around Garg’s death would face consequences from millions of supporters. “The people will not remain silent,” he told the crowd.

Artist Panchana Rabha spoke at the event, highlighting the need for accountability. She said authorities must deliver justice, adding that public sentiment would otherwise demand action through alternative means.

Protesters marched through the streets chanting slogans such as “Justice for Zubeen Garg,” “Give Zubeen Da Justice,” and “We Will Stand United.” Some also expressed their anger at the state government with chants of “BJP Government Beware.”

The protest showed support across communities, with people from various ethnic backgrounds joining the peaceful march.

Barua and Rabha walked alongside the supporters, who had gathered without any formal organisation to pay tribute to the singer and demand answers about his death.