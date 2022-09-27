TEZPUR: The department of business administration of Tezpur University in Assam observed World Tourism Day on Tuesday (September 27).

The World Tourism Day was celebrated by the department of business administration of Tezpur University in Assam in the premises of the department building in the University campus.

To promote and develop tourism as a service industry worldwide, UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organization) declared September 27 as World Tourism Day in 1980.

The theme of World Tourism Day was “Rethinking Tourism”, which is designed keeping in mind the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme was flagged off with the Tezpur University anthem performed by the students of the Master of Tourism and Travel Management and Master of Business Administration programmes.

Dr Tridib Ranjan Sarma, Head of Department of Business Administration welcomed the guests and appraised the activities related to Tourism organised by the Department.

Inaugurating the celebrations, Prof Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice Chancellor (in-charge) of Tezpur University, in his speech emphasized on a synergetic outcome between nature, heritage, tourism education and professionalism.

He elaborated on usage of digital technology to take tourism beyond geographical boundaries.

Prof Chandan Goswami, Dean, School of Management Sciences, released a special issue of Uttaran, the departmental e-magazine, which features creative artworks made by the students of the Department and lesser known tourist destinations of Assam, such as the Bakhor Begena in Sibsagar.

A presentation on the theme of the day – “Rethinking Tourism” – was delivered by MTTM students of the department.

Suresh Ranjan Goduka of Jeevan Initiative & Jeevan SilaNoi Festival, Guwahati participated in the programme as Chief Guest and elaborated on prospective issues related to youth coming forward for tourism entrepreneurship, and governmental initiatives especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also mentioned about community based Tourism while appreciating the role of Tezpur University in this context.

Goduka dealt at length on individual and community efforts in bringing back the pristine nature of rivers – especially River Brahmaputra – as a backdrop of promotion of a region.

Himangshu Baruah, founder of Finderbridge, a tourism start-up at Guwahati, and a prominent young entrepreneur mentioned the thirsty travelers and new offbeat tourism circuits for sustainable tourism of Assam as well as Northeast India.

He mentioned the impact of mass tourism and emphasized on promotion of sustainable tourism practices.

The celebrations had a number of cultural presentations of the region, including a Sattriya dance recital by the students of the Department, followed by an effusive and ceremonial vote of thanks offered by Prof Mrinmoy Kumar Sarma, Professor, Department of Business Administration, where he expressed his gratitude to the students, faculty members, university administration and invited speakers for making the event a grand success.