Guwahati: At least ten persons were injured when a night service bus skidded off the road near a bridge over the Dikhow river in upper Assam’s Sivasagar district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The bus bearing registration numbers AS 01 MC 0917 was heading to Tinsukia from Guwahati when it skidded off the road, said a police official.

A police team reached the spot following the accident and rescued the injured passengers with the help of locals.

The injured have been identified as Udeshna Bharali (21), Rajshree Kalita (24), Reshma Begum (23), Bandita Saikia (24), Pallavi Khanikar (24), Nilu Bharali (50), Antara Hazarika (26), Shahidur Ali (25).

They have been admitted to Sivasagar Civil Hospital.

The cause behind the accident is not yet known, said the police official. Police suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol and lost control over the vehicle.