GUWAHATI: Representatives of the Tai Ahom community in Assam, met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lakhimpur district on Saturday (January 20).

Several issues were discussed in the meeting between the representatives of the Tai Ahom community and Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

One of the key issues discussed in the meeting was the demand for inclusion of the Tai Ahom community in Assam in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list.

In the meeting the Tai Ahom representatives, who met Rahul Gandhi, accused the BJP-led governments in the Centre and Assam of not fulfilling the promises of granting ST status to the community.

“Their demand for ST status, promised by the BJP government but unfulfilled, echoes the call for justice that cannot be ignored,” the Congress party said.

Senior Assam Congress leaders, including state unit president Bhupen Borah and leader of opposition in the Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia, were also present in the meeting.

Assam: On Ram Temple inauguration day, Rahul Gandhi to visit birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev

While, the entire BJP party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, most of the senior Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi will visit the Bordowa ‘Batadrava’ Xatra in Nagaon district of Assam.

This was informed by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday (January 20).

“On January 22, Rahul Gandhi will be in Bordowa Xatra of Nagaon and pay tribute to Sri Sri Shankardev ji,” said Jairam Ramesh.

It may be mentioned here that Bordowa is the birthplace of Srimanta Sankadev.

Srimanta Sankadev was a 15th– 16th century Assamese polymath; a saint-scholar, poet, playwright, dancer, actor, musician, artist social-religious reformer and a figure of importance in the cultural and religious history of Assam.

The Bordowa Xatra is founded by great saint Srimanta Sankardeva after his return from his first pilgrimage in about 1494 AD.

He found the first Namghar or Kirtanghar at Bordowa and used that place to practice and preach the newly found faith in Puran and Bhagwat.

He used to call the place as Thaan or Dham and not Xatra, which was later called to be as such.

Srimanta Sankardev, at the age of 19, established the Bordowa Than in 1468.