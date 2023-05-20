Guwahati: The athletes of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre at Solal Gaon in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the in-charge and swimming coach Mrinal Basumatary, accusing him of sexual harassment.

The SAI stated in a press release on 19 May that an FIR was lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati, taking into account the gravity of the matter.

The SAI press release also stated, “As SAI adopts zero tolerance policy towards sexual harassment cases, the same will be followed up so as to ensure that justice is delivered to our athletes.”

As per the press release, the matter was first reported by some athletes of SAI Training Centre, Solal Gaon, and their coach, during a selection trial at the SAI, Regional Centre New Field Sports Complex in Guwahati.

The matter was later referred to the Internal Committee of the Regional Centre, Guwahati, which has already started the proceedings and will submit its report at the earliest.

Though the Paltan Bazar police have registered the FIR they are yet to take action against the accused.