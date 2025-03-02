Udalguri: A woman tragically lost her life at Dimakuchi, Udalguri district, Assam, during a storm on Sunday, and 10 individuals sustained injuries in a bus collision.

The storm, which caused widespread destruction across the state, led to the tragic death of 65-year-old Shuwala Kalita.

While preparing fodder for her livestock at Bogrital near Dimakuchi in Assam, a betel nut tree uprooted by the storm fell on her, causing fatal injuries.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a high-speed bus traveling from Guwahati to Tezpur collided head-on with a Backhoe Loader (JCB) near Pani Tanki on National Highway 15 under Rowta Police Station in Udalguri district on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred around 9.15 am and left nearly 10 passengers injured.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus lost control after the collision and veered into a ditch, while the JCB overturned on the highway.

Passengers received treatment at Rowta Model Hospital while authorities referred four critically injured individuals to the Mangaldai Civil Hospital.

The critically injured included Moinul Haque (40), Ali Hussain (28), Selima Akhtar (12), and Abdul Jalil (39). The bus driver, Ali Ahmed (30), also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.