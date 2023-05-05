DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh police in the eastern Assam district arrested one accountant of Sarva Shiksha Mission (SSM) for siphoning of Sarva Shiksha Mission fund into her own account.

The account has been identified as Dhanti Gogoi Saikia.

She has been working at SSM, Dibrugarh of Assam.

According to police officials, Dhanti Gogoi was detained from her home in Dibrugarh East Milan Nagar on Thursday.

She has been arrested for allegedly transferring Rs 30 lakh of IRDF and Gunotsav fund to three of her personal accounts instead of actual beneficiaries.

“Basis on a FIR filed by the inspector of schools, we have arrested Dhanti Gogoi from her residence. We have started our investigation into the case,” said a police official in Assam’s Dibrugarh.

Talking to reporters, Dibrugarh superintendent of police, Shwetank Mishra said, “We have arrested the account of SSM, Dibrugarh for siphoning off beneficiary fund and transferred it to her personal account in PNB, UCO and SBI.

“A case no 255/23 u/s 406/409 IPC was registered at Dibrugarh police station. Our investigation has been going on. Whoever is involved in this case will be booked under law,” the SP added.

“During interogation, she has revealed that she has used the fund for her personnel use.

“We have verified and found that the account of SSM was involved in siphoning off beneficiary fund into her own account,” the SP also added.

