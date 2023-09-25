Guwahati: The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Assam cannot take any action against individuals with fake PhDs or fake degrees in medical science who own and operate education institutions affiliated by it, according to an RTI reply.

This is shocking news, given that SSUHS is the apex body responsible for regulating healthcare education in Assam.

It is also concerning that SSUHS does not have a strong monitoring and evaluation system for detecting fake degree holders who are operating healthcare education institutions in the state.

As RTI appellant Rakesh Hazarika rightly pointed out, fraud in the healthcare education sector has increased manifold in recent years across India.

“Fraud institutes offering pharmacy, nursing, physiotherapy, and paramedical courses are mushrooming in Assam too. To counter this menace, SSUHS needs more teeth,” Hazarika said.

The recent decision by the Assam government to make it mandatory for all institutions within the state imparting education in pharmacy, nursing, physiotherapy, paramedical, and other allied health sciences to take affiliation from SSUHS is a welcome step.

However, it is important to ensure that SSUHS is adequately equipped to fulfill its mandate as an affiliating body and an examination authority.

To this end, SSUHS’s immediate focus should be on developing its own monitoring, evaluation, and vigilance capabilities.

A leading public health activist from Assam who is aware of the issue said, ‘Section 6 (xxiii) of the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences Act 2007, has given powers to the University authorities to form a committee of enquiry for investigating allegations of criminal nature against its affiliated institutes. It is shocking to know that SSUHS is not being accountable to the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences Act 2007 and are forwarding criminal complaints to the law and order machinery, further burdening it.’

It should also be held accountable for not complying with the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences Act 2007, which gives it the power to form a committee of enquiry for investigating allegations of criminal nature against its affiliated institutes.