DIBRUGARH: In a horrific incident, a son allegedly murdered his mother in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The son killed his mother with sharp weapon after being denied money to buy a new mobile phone.

The incident has been reported from at Changmai Gaon under Lahowal police station in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The accused has been identified as Jintu Das.

The victim has been identified as Renu Das.

Also read: Mukroh firing: Assam to hand over probe to CBI, govt asks police to restrain use of lethal weapons

The accused boy has been arrested by the police in Dibrugarh district in Assam.

“After killing his mother, the boy took Rs 16,000 and fled. He was arrested from his hiding place at Chandmari ghat in Dibrugarh,” informed Assam police.