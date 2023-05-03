Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2023: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam declared the Assam Grade 3 Recruitment Final Result on May 03, 2023.

The result link will be activated at 2 PM and the candidates can check their results from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) at sebaonline.org.

The Assam Grade 3 recruitment result is being published on the basis of candidates’ performance in the written exam, computer exam, driving skill test, and stenographer skill test.

After the activation of the result link, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check and download the result.

How to check Assam Direct Recruitment Result Grade-III?

Step 1: Go to the official website at sebaonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Assam Grade 3 recruitment result link

Step 3: Now, login using your registered details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result page for future reference