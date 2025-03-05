Assam SLET 2025 hall ticket released: Steps to download

The State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) Commission, Assam, has released the Assam SLET Admit Card 2025 on its official website, sletneonline.co.in.

Candidates appearing for the Assam State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) 2025, scheduled for March 23, 2025, can now download their admit cards from the commission’s portal.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The exam will be conducted in offline mode, with Paper 1 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and Paper 2 from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the exam hall and includes important details such as the exam date, time, venue, and candidate information.

Steps to Download Assam SLET Admit Card 2025:

1.Visit the official website sletneonline.co.in

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Click on the “Login” tab on the homepage.

3. Enter your credentials and log in.

4. The Assam SLET Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

5. Verify all details, including name, roll number, and exam center.

6. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click here to download their Assam SLET 2025 hall ticket.

The Assam SLET 2025 is a significant exam conducted by the SLET Commission, Assam, to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in colleges and universities across the Northeast region of India.