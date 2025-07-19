Guwahati: Assam Skill University (ASU), in collaboration with Assam Start-up hosted the “ASU Start-up Connect” on Saturday at Assam Start-up – The Nest, Ambari in Guwahati.

This flagship initiative aimed to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and skill-driven opportunities within Assam’s burgeoning start-up ecosystem by bringing together key stakeholders from academia and industry.

In his keynote address, ASU Vice Chancellor Subhash Chandra Das expressed his gratitude to the participating start-ups, emphasizing that the initiative is a crucial step towards integrating industry exposure and innovation with academic learning.

“Bridging the gap between academia and industry is the need of the hour,” he stated, reiterating ASU’s dedication to practical, skill-based education.

Hanif Noorani, Registrar, ASU, highlighted that nearly 70% of ASU’s curriculum is designed for experiential learning and hands-on skills. He underscored the importance of nurturing individuality and entrepreneurial thinking in students from an early stage.

Omkarnath S Rath, COO of Assam Start-up, affirmed Assam’s significant potential to cultivate job creators and innovators.

He expressed the organization’s readiness to support the development of incubation centers within ASU, calling it a fundamental step towards embedding an entrepreneurial ecosystem within academia.

A special felicitation honored Ajit Kumar Sarma Baruah, Founder of Bhogali Jalpan, who inspired the audience by sharing his journey of building a brand deeply rooted in Assamese culture and market-driven research. His story provided a realistic perspective on the patience, purpose, and perseverance essential in entrepreneurship.

The session continued with a presentation by Dr. Manoj Kumar Deka, Academic Head, ASU, detailing ASU’s current initiatives, research innovations, and future pathways. Over 20 start-ups were introduced and felicitated during the event, including: Khetiox, AppOpen, Ujudebug, StemCorp, Qoptars, Aicheng Innovation, Tholua Pratisthan, NE Crafters, Manxo, Finderbridge, Encamp Adventures, Travysys, Kareng Technologies, NJD Technologies, Chayi Trails Pvt. Ltd., Avkotransiro Tech Pvt. Ltd., Drones Tech Lab, The Design Room, 3PALZ Smart Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Olatus System Pvt. Ltd., and Jasmine Events and Entertainment.

The event concluded with an interactive roundtable discussion and idea exchange between academic leaders and start-up founders, followed by a networking lunch to encourage further engagement and collaboration.