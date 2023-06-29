GUWAHATI: The Assam government, on Wednesday (June 28), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pahle India Foundation to identify new areas of revenue generation.

Pahle India Foundation is a policy think tank.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the signing of the MoU.

Besides identifying new areas of revenue generation, the MoU, which was signed between the Assam government and Pahle India Foundation, will also filicitate studying possible developments in districts of the state.

“In our vision for economic growth, our government has taken the initiative of district-led economic development,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM said: “This MoU will help in promoting the district as the fulcrum of administration and centre of growth for the state.”

Assam additional chief secretary Asish Bhutani signed the MoU on behalf of the state government, while for Pahle India Foundation, it was signed by its executive director Ravi Pokharna.

The chief minister said that Assam now is one of the fastest-growing states with its Gross Domestic Product rising which is a reflection of its economic and financial growth.

“The MoU will also guide the districts for estimation of gross fixed capital formation and private final consumption expenditure for the state”, Sarma said.