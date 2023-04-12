GUWAHATI: The Kamrup-Metro district and sessions court in Guwahati, on Wednesday (April 12), commuted the sentence of convict in the Shweta Agarwal murder case – Govind Singhal – to life imprisonment.

The case was re-tried at the Kamrup-Metro district and sessions court in Guwahati after the Gauhati high court ordered a re-trial of the case in a lower court.

Prior to it, a fast-track court had convicted Govind Singhal in the Shweta Agarwal murder case – pronouncing death sentence for him.

The Gauhati high court also acquitted the mother and sister of Govind Singhal in the Shweta Agarwal murder case that rocked Assam in 2017.

Charred body of Shweta Agarwal, a fifth semester BCom student at the KC Das commerce college, was found in the bathroom of the rented accommodation of the Singhals at Bharalumukh area in Guwahati of Assam on December 4, 2017.

Shweta Agarwal was the state topper in commerce stream of class 12 examination held in Assam under AHSEC in 2015.

Govind Singhal had confessed to the crime and explained to the police the pre and post-murder circumstances and how he later tried to cover up the murder by putting the body into a gunny bag and then burning it.