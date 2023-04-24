GUWAHATI: In a case of ‘moral policing’, two women were mercilessly assaulted by a group of men in full public view in lower Assam’s Barpeta district on Monday.

The police have arrested 11 people for the incident, a senior officer said.

Two women were beaten up by a group of local people accusing the duo of running a prostitution racket in a dhaba along NH 31 in Barpeta Road.

The women were dragged out of the eatery and beaten up black and blue in the courtyard of the dhaba.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, in which the group of men was seen hitting the two women on their face, and back, kicking and pushing them on the ground



The crowd vandalized the dhaba and assaulted a customer as well. The two women were rescued at the intervention of some conscious people.

Barpeta Road police have arrested 11 people in connection with the incident.

Barpeta Superintendent of Police Amitava Sinha said a case has been registered at the Barpeta Road police station and several people in connection with the incident have been identified and further investigation is currently underway.

