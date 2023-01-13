GUWAHATI: A special court in Mumbai has asked the authorities at the LGBI airport in Guwahati, Assam to submit CCTV footage from the security check between 5:30am and 6am on January 5.

This direction from the special court in Mumbai came after former media executive Indrani Mukerjea filed a plea in the court stating that two lawyer had spotted a woman resembling Sheena Bora at the LGBI airport in Guwahati, Assam.

Notably, Indrani Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012.

Filing a reply before the court, the CBI said that the claim doesn’t need to be probed and also approver in the case Shyamvar Rai, Indrani’s driver, has given a statement about this too, news agency ANI reported.

However, the court said that Indrani Mukerjea needed to be given “an opportunity in this regard”, and directed the authorities to comply with the order before the next hearing.

Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012.

The trio then allegedly burnt the body of Sheena Bora in a forest in Raigad district of Maharashtra .