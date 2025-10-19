Guwahati: A noticeable rise in Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases has put parents and health professionals on alert across Assam, with Guwahati and Dibrugarh reporting the highest numbers.

While the exact case count remains unknown due to limited laboratory testing, pediatricians confirmed a steady stream of clinically diagnosed HFMD infections among children, particularly those attending schools and daycare centres, as reported by The Assam Tribune.

Dr. Yasin Ali from Health City Hospital in Guwahati revealed that HFMD cases have been appearing for over a month.

“Although there has been a slight dip this week, the disease continues to spread quickly. It’s caused by the Coxsackie virus and transmits through direct contact with bodily fluids, such as saliva, mucus, and blister fluid, or even through droplets from coughing or sneezing,” he explained.

He emphasized the importance of isolation and timely medical consultation for infected children.

Dr. Rahul Verma, another pediatrician based in Guwahati, stated that he receives new HFMD patients almost daily.

“Fever, headache, body ache, and blister-like rashes on the hands, feet, and mouth are typical symptoms. In some cases, rashes also appear on the back, elbows, knees, or shoulder blades. It’s most common among preschool and early school-aged children and spreads through close contact,” he noted.

Dr. Verma urged parents not to send symptomatic children to school to prevent further transmission.

“While HFMD is generally mild and self-limiting, many parents mistake it for chickenpox or measles and avoid seeking medical attention, which can lead to unnecessary panic or complications,” he added.

Hospitals like Pratiksha have also seen a significant uptick in HFMD cases. Some parents reported a second round of infection in their children, often more painful than the first.

Historical data paints a broader picture of the disease’s evolution in India.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Pediatrics Department of Assam Medical College previously documented HFMD’s presence in the country since 2004, starting with isolated cases in Calicut.

A major outbreak followed in Kolkata in 2007, with Assam’s first laboratory-confirmed outbreak recorded in 2014.

Although the disease initially presented with mild symptoms and rarely required hospitalization, its gradual spread across regions mirrors pre-epidemic trends seen in countries like China and Taiwan.

Experts believe this pattern could signal the potential for more widespread outbreaks in India.

Notably, a strain of the virus found in Assam’s Tezpur district showed up to 99% genetic similarity to the CV-A6 variant responsible for major HFMD outbreaks in China (2012) and Finland (2008), underscoring the possibility of cross-border strain transmission.

Despite the increasing frequency of outbreaks, awareness about HFMD remains low, especially among frontline medical workers, school authorities, and childcare providers.

Health experts stress the need for urgent awareness campaigns and preventive education across schools, kindergartens, and public health systems to curb the disease’s spread before it reaches epidemic levels.