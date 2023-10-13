Guwahati: A joint effort from Assam Police and Border Security Force (BSF) helped seize 2.6 lakh yaba tablets, estimated to be around Rs 70 crore in the international market, at Katakhal in Southern Assam’s Cachar district, late Thursday night.

The narcotic substance, packed in 26 packets, was recovered from the secret chambers of a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) vehicle.

Though the police could seize the consignment of drugs and the vehicle, the drug traffickers managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The consignment of drugs was reportedly being transported from Mizoram’s Champhai district to another destination through Assam and Meghalaya.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while lauding the efforts of the security forces wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Based on secret inputs, Cachar police and BSF carried out a special joint operation and intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state in Katakhal, Silchar carrying 2,60,000 YABA tablets. Kudos Assam police and BSF.”

Yaba is a combination of methamphetamine, a powerful and addictive stimulant, and caffeine.

Yaba, which means crazy medicine in Thai, is produced in Southeast and East Asia.

The drug is popular among Asian communities in the United States and is available at raves and techno parties.

It has gained popularity in India in recent years and is now widely being used by the youth.

Yaba tablets are typically consumed orally. The tablets sometimes are flavored like candy; grape, orange or vanilla.

Another common method is called chasing the dragon. Drug addicts place the yaba tablet on an aluminum foil and heat it from below. As the tablet melts, vapors rise and are inhaled.

The drug is also administered by crushing the tablets into powder, which is then snorted or mixed with a solvent and injected.

Those who use yaba face the risks of rapid heart rate, increased blood pressure and damage to the small blood vessels in the brain that can lead to stroke. Chronic use of the drug can result in inflammation of the heart lining.

Overdoses can cause elevated body temperature, convulsions and even death. Those who consume the drug may also have episodes of violent behavior, paranoia, anxiety, confusion and insomnia.

Moreover, those who inject the drug expose themselves to additional risks, including contracting Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), hepatitis B and C, and other blood-borne viruses.