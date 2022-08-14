Guwahati: World-renowned security expert and celebrated author of Assam, Jaideep Saikia is being awarded the Indian Army’s Eastern Command’s General Officer Commanding-in-Chief’s Prestigious Commendation Card.

The award is conferred on Saikia on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day on 15 August 2022.

Announcing the award, sources stated that Jaideep Saikia is being decorated with the coveted honour for his selfless service to the nation’s security during the last over two decades as also for his forceful writings on issues pertaining to strategic national security issues.

Saikia has served the Governments of India and Assam in security advisory capacities, including a stint as an “Expert on Northeast India in the National Security Council Secretariat”.

He is also a celebrated theorist and expert on Islamic State, al-Qaeda and Islamic terror groups of all hues and denominations.

He is an authority on Islamist-related violence in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the Indian sub-continent and has written authoritative papers on the subject.

Saikia was also a Senior Fellow at the “Vivekananda International Foundation” in Delhi, where he worked with current National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.