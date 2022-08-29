Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) declared the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) compartmental exam result on Monday.

The candidates can check and download the HSLC compartmental exam scorecard on the website- sebaonlineexam.in.

Altogether 12,861 candidates have passed the HSLC compartmental exam this year, with the 53.80 per cent pass percentage.

The girls have outperformed boys in the HSLC compartmental exam, the pass percentage of the female candidate was 55.16 per cent, while male was 52.15 per cent.

A total of 99 students secured the first division; the candidates stood second division 6,276 and 6,486 candidates cleared the exam in the third division.

The top performing district in the HSLC Compartmental exam was Majuli with 86.29 per cent, followed by South Salmara (86.15) per cent and Dhemaji- 83.52 per cent.

The lowest performing district is Chirang with 14.68 per cent.

The Assam High School Leaving Certificate/ High Madrassa (Compartmental) exam was held in July this year.